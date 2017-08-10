Malachi Dupre leaves on stretcher but has movement and feeling in extremities

Getty Images

The Packers had a scary moment late in their game against the Eagles as Malachi Dupre left on a stretcher after a hard hit. Dupre had movement and feeling in all his extremities, the team announced.

The receiver was transported to an area hospital for further evaluation.

Dupre was injured on a hard hit by Eagles safety Tre Sullivan after an 8-yard catch. Packers coach Mike McCarthy went onto the field as medical staff strapped him to a backboard, and players from both teams took a knee in a sign of concern.

Dupre, though, was talking to head athletic trainer Bryan Engel and team doctors and gave a thumbs up to the crowd as he left the field on a stretcher, according to Jason Wilde of ESPN.

The Packers selected Dupre in the seventh round after he caught 98 passes for 1,609 yards and 14 touchdowns in three seasons at LSU.