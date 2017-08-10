Mike Glennon throws pick-six, finishes with 0.0 passer rating

AP

It was a terrible, no good, very bad night for Mike Glennon in his preseason debut with the Bears.

Glennon’s first pass as a Bear was incomplete. His second, an overthrow to Zach Miller on third down, was intercepted by Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr., who took it 50 yards for a touchdown.

The next three series weren’t much better as the Bears went three-and-out, lost a fumble on a botched snap by center Cody Whitehair and punted after reaching the Denver 39.

Glennon played into the second quarter before Mark Sanchez replaced him. Sanchez played two series in the second quarter before Mitchell Trubisky made his entrance in the 2-minute drill.

Glennon finished 2-for-8 for 20 yards with no touchdowns, the pick-six and a 0.0 passer rating. Trubisky led the Bears right down the field to a touchdown on his first series, cutting Denver’s lead to 10-7 at halftime by going 4-for-4 for 24 yards, including a 2-yard touchdown pass to Victor Cruz.

The Bears signed Glennon to a three-year, $45 million deal before drafting Trubisky in the first round. They repeatedly have declared Glennon their starter, but he did not give them much confidence with his performance Friday night.