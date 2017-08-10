Mitchell Trubisky stars in preseason debut

Getty Images

If Mitchell Trubisky had pulled out a victory on the game’s final play, Chicago might have scheduled a parade down Michigan Avenue Friday.

Bears fans will wake up feeling good about their team’s future nonetheless after what they saw Thursday night. The rookie completed 18 of 25 passes for 166 yards and a touchdown for a 103.1 passer rating.

“He’s balling right now,” tight end Dion Sims said in quotes distributed by the team. “He’s making plays and doing a great job.”

Mike Glennon produced a 0.0 passer rating and threw a pick-six in four series to start the game, and Mark Sanchez was equally ineffective in two second-quarter series. Trubisky entered with 1:55 remaining in the first half and promptly led the Bears to a touchdown, throwing a 2-yard score to Victor Cruz.

Trubisky completed his first 10 passes for 83 yards and a touchdown, blowing up Twitter.

He led the Bears to two touchdowns and a field goal on his first three drives. Chicago stalled on Trubisky’s fourth series and had to punt, but the No. 2 overall pick nearly pulled off the comeback.

Down 24-17 with 1:49 to play, Trubisky led the Bears from their own 25 to the Denver 22 but his final attempt into the end zone was incomplete as Chicago also had an ineligible player downfield.

Bears players were buzzing about Trubisky as much as everyone else.

“I’ve never had a rookie quarterback,” defensive lineman Akiem Hicks said. “I’ve had Drew Brees and Tom Brady, so it’s new for me. But I tell you what, the stuff he’s doing on the field right now is something that you hopefully look forward to seeing in the regular season and against better competition. He looks really good right now. He’s out here ready to play. He’s an athlete, and I look forward to seeing him compete further.”

