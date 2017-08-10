O’Brien concerned about pressure on quarterbacks

Getty Images

Advantage, Duane Brown.

With Houston’s left tackle still holding out, the offensive line didn’t hold up as well as needed on Wednesday night in Charlotte. Beginning with the opening drive of the game, the wall of blockers became a sieve, with Panthers defensive tackle Kawann Short crashing through on multiple occasions to disrupt the flow of the Texans’ attack.

“There were a lot of pressures we haven’t seen,” coach Bill O’Brien told reporters after the game. “We were really concentrating on ourselves leading into this game. We didn’t do much prep work for Carolina. They did a good job with some of their pressure packages and we need to do a good job watching that and teaching our guys what happened there, but I thought all three [quarterbacks] did some decent things.”

The offensive line needs to be more than decent, or all three quarterbacks will be playing in the regular season, due to injury.

And the sooner they can get Brown back into the fold, the better off whoever is playing quarterback will be.