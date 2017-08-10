Patrick Mahomes turning heads in Chiefs camp

AP

Of this year’s three first-round rookie quarterbacks, Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes will almost certainly have the longest wait before he gets a crack at the starting job, for the simple reason that he has the most established starter ahead of him in Alex Smith.

But while it may be a while before we see Mahomes on the field in a game that matters, he’s turning heads on the practice field and will be perhaps the most important player to watch when the Chiefs open the preseason on Friday night against the 49ers.

The Kansas City Star reports that Mahomes has been impressive in camp, with “at least one eye-opening throw per practice.”

If all goes according to plan for the Chiefs this year, Mahomes will only make those eye-opening throws on the practice field and in the preseason — which may be the best way for a promising young quarterback to develop.