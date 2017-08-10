Raekwon McMillan injured early for Dolphins

AP

Twenty-year-old Dolphins rookie linebacker Raekwon McMillan made his NFL debut on Thursday night. He exited quickly with a knee injury.

Officially listed as questionable to return, chances are McMillan’s night is over.

The second-round selection from Ohio State debuts on the initial, unofficial depth chart as a starter. After being down on the turf at Hard Rock Stadium for a few minutes, McMillan walked off under his own power.

And you know football season has returned when people start using the phrase “under his own power.”