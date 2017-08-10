Rams, Chargers throw punches in joint practices

AP

The Rams and Chargers are sharing the Los Angeles market for the first time this year. They’ve also been sharing a practice field this week as the two teams have engaged in joint practices at the Rams’ practice facility in Irvine, Calif.

Those practices led to several scuffles during Wednesday’s session.

According to Greg Beachem of the Associated Press, Rams cornerback Trumaine Johnson threw a punch at Chargers receiver Dontrelle Inman and Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman shoved Inman to the ground. Those actions were met by Chargers receiver Keenan Allen slamming Robey-Coleman to the turf.

Rams cornerback E.J. Gaines was left with a bloodied face at the end of the fracas as well.

“We’re definitely building a nice little rivalry with the Rams,” Chargers running back Melvin Gordon said. “That’s what I got out of today.”

The two teams play each other in week three of the preseason.