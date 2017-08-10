Rams sign kicker Travis Coons

Getty Images

The Rams signed kicker Travis Coons, the team announced Thursday.

Coons last played in the NFL in 2015 when he appeared in all 16 games for the Browns, making 28 of his 32 field-goal attempts and all but two of his PAT tries (22-of-24).

Coons, 25, played his college ball at Washington before being signed by the Titans as an undrafted free agent in 2014. He was waived prior to the start of the 2014 season.

The Browns picked him up, and, after a year as the team’s starting kicker, they released him during the 2016 preseason.