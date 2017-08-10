Report: Ezekiel Elliott decision could come Friday

Getty Images

Stop if you’ve heard this before: A decision on Ezekiel Elliott is imminent. No, really, it is. Or seems to be.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that “clarity is coming” and a ruling in the investigation is “expected soon,” possibly “as early as tomorrow.” Since Rapoport works for the league’s network, there’s probably a good chance of an announcement Friday.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said two weeks ago today that a decision is “imminent.” He has repeated that several times since. Hall of Famer Cris Carter said Monday on Fox Sports 1 that he would be “shocked” if an Elliott suspension didn’t happen within 48 hours.

The league has investigated the case more than a year since an ex-girlfriend accused Elliott of domestic violence. The Cowboys continue to insist Elliott has done nothing to earn a suspension as the Columbus (Ohio) city prosecutor’s office declined to press charges against Elliott after a six-week investigation.

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said last week that the league has taken too long to make a decision.

“I would hope as a league, just like we do everything else, that we look for ways to get more efficient and to do things in a better way,” Stephen Jones said.