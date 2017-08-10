Report: Ravens restructure Jimmy Smith’s contract

AP

The Ravens have dealt with a slew of injuries this year and they may need to make some tweaks to the roster as a result.

A little cap space can’t hurt when that’s in the cards and the Ravens have reportedly made a move to create some. Field Yates of ESPN reports that the team has restructured cornerback Jimmy Smith‘s deal.

Smith was set to have a base salary of $8.5 million this season, but Yates reports that $7.725 million of that has been converted into a signing bonus. The move spreads that cap hit out over the 2018 and 2019 seasons as well and leaves the Ravens with $5.15 million more in cap space for this season.

The Ravens recently signed tackle Austin Howard, but the interior of the offensive line could be a spot where they look for help after rookie guard Nico Siragusa‘s season-ending knee injury and center John Urschel’s retirement.