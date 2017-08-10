Rick Wagner joins list of banged up Lions offensive lineman

Getty Images

The Lions signed guard T.J. Lang and tackle Rick Wagner as free agents this offseason with the goal of upgrading the right side of their offensive line, but that plan has hit snags on both fronts.

Lang has yet to practice on back-to-back days after having hip surgery this offseason and Wagner left Thursday’s joint practice session with the Colts early with an undisclosed injury. Undrafted rookie Storm Norton took over for Wagner, which meant three spots on the line were filled by replacements with left tackle Taylor Decker also missing due to shoulder surgery.

“He’s just out for a little bit, but he should be alright,” Lions coach Jim Caldwell said, via the Detroit Free Press.

Caldwell’s assessment sounds a lot like the one he gave regarding tight end Eric Ebron when Ebron hurt his hamstring on the first day of camp. Ebron has yet to practice again.

That may not be the case with Wagner, although he could sit out Sunday afternoon’s game with the Colts as the Lions wait to get closer to full strength along the offensive line.