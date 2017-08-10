Saints sign receiver De’Quan Hampton; John Phillips passes physical

Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints signed wide receiver De’Quan Hampton and waived/injured wide receiver Jordan Williams-Lambert on Wednesday.

Additionally, tight end John Phillips passed his physical to be activated off the non-football illness list.

Hampton went undrafted out of USC before signing with the Detroit Lions earlier this offseason. Williams-Lambert was waived with an injury designation. He spent the 2016 season on the Saints’ practice squad. If he clears waivers, he’ll move to injured reserve with New Orleans.

Phillips had missed the opening weeks of training camp while recovering from an appendectomy performed just before the start of camp.

Hampton had just 22 catches for 238 yards and two touchdowns in 11 total games for the Trojans.