Saturday’s game a big one for Kevin Dodd

AP

There will be plenty of eyes on Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota when he takes the field for Saturday night’s game against the Jets, but he isn’t the only member of the team making a return from a season-ending injury.

Linebacker Kevin Dodd had right foot surgery before the 2016 season and last played in Week 10 due to continued issues with the injury. He had another surgery in January and missed the offseason program, but the 2016 second-round pick has been healthy in camp and coach Mike Mularkey said Wednesday that Dodd is set for the next step.

“Oh, it’ll be big for him,” Mularkey said, via the Tennessean. “I think he’s ready for it. He’s really practiced well. We’ll see when it comes to real game competition, we’ll see what he does.”

Dodd is slated for a role behind starting outside linebackers Brian Orakpo and Derrick Morgan and that role will grow if he shows better health leads to an ability to get to the quarterback.