Sean Lee dealing with hamstring tightness

Linebacker Sean Lee had a healthy 2016 season for the Cowboys, but memories of his past injury troubles probably weren’t too far from the minds of anyone in the organization as the year played out.

The same was likely true on Thursday when Lee left the team’s practice session early, although there will likely be some relief with word of the issue that sent him to the sideline. According to multiple reports from Cowboys camp, Lee departed due to hamstring tightness.

Jaylon Smith worked at middle linebacker with the first team with Lee out of team drills.

There’s no word on what that means for Lee’s immediate outlook, but caution will likely be exercised due to Lee’s importance to the defense and how frequently hamstring injuries can get worse when players try to return too quickly. That puts him in a similar position to left tackle Tyron Smith, who has been out of practice of late due to a stiff back.