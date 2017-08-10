Thursday morning one-liners

Getty Images

You can even get a Bills haircut at training camp, if you want to.

The Dolphins’ defense is built to contend now.

Patriots QB Jacoby Brissett is eager for his chance in the preseason.

More interceptions (plural) for Jets QB Christian Hackenberg in practice.

The Ravens have some young WRs who have stood out in camp.

Bengals DT Josh Tupou has some big shoes to fill.

The Browns aren’t afraid to put some expectations on RB Duke Johnson.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin likes preseason games (So he’s the one).

The Texans were heavily penalized in their first game.

Colts S T.J. Green hopes to learn from last year’s mistakes.

The Jaguars have a clearer idea of what their offensive line will look like (I mean, now that the left tackle retired).

The Titans were fighting amongst themselves.

There are things to watch other than QBs when the Broncos take the field.

Chiefs rookie WR Gehrig Dieter hopes his rapport with QB Patrick Mahomes helps him make the roster.

Chargers RB Branden Oliver has plenty of competition for his spot.

Raiders CB Breon Borders is proving his value as a nickel back.

Even with some good injury news, the Cowboys have concerns about the defensive line depth.

Giants S Landon Collins has set a high bar for himself this season.

Eagles QB Carson Wentz hopes this preseason debut goes better than the last one.

Former Washington G.M. Scot McCloughan did a Twitter Q and A that should please fans of his old team.

Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky has made his first rookie mistake in Chicago.

New Lions TE Tim Wright is fired up about making his debut.

Packers QB Brett Hundley hopes to show he knows the offense in his chance to “start.”

Vikings DE Datone Jones is getting used to his new home after coming over from the Packers.

Falcons WR Julio Jones won’t play in the preseason opener.

Panthers WR Kelvin Benjamin didn’t talk to reporters, but came up big last night.

Don’t expect to see Saints RB Adrian Peterson in the preseason opener.

Buccaneers rookie LB Riley Bullough was a surprise star of Hard Knocks.

Cardinals TE Tory Niklas is hoping to stay healthy enough to prove himself this year.

The Rams CBs have been loud throughout training camp.

49ers C Daniel Kilgore has apparently wrapped up a starting job.

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson has been sharp in training camp.