Vernon Butler knee injury not believed to be serious

Panthers defensive tackle Vernon Butler exited Wednesday night’s preseason game with a knee injury, but it’s not believed to be serious.

The injury is thought to be “just a sprain,” according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Butler will have an MRI today, which the Panthers hope will confirm it’s not a long-term injury.

The Panthers chose Butler with their first-round pick in last year’s draft. As a rookie he was a bit of a disappointment, missing some time early on with a sprained ankle and getting benched later in the season even though he was healthy.