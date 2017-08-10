Vikings starting offense sputters at Buffalo

AP

This year, the Vikings hope to pair a strong defense with an offense that can muster 20 points per game or so. Through one quarter in the 2017 preseason, the starting Minnesota offense has zero point.

In three drives with starting quarterback Sam Bradford under center, the Vikings mustered only one first down. Bradford completed six of eight, but he was sacked twice. The Vikings also drew a pair of holding penalties.

The lone bright spot has been rookie running back Dalvin Cook, who remained in the game after Bradford exited for backup Case Keenum.

Cook, a second-round pick who is in line to inherit the starting job from Adrian Peterson, had 42 totals yards with Bradford in the game, 12 rushing and 30 receiving.

Cook competes with Latavius Murray and Jerick McKinnon for the No. 1 tailback spot with the Vikings. Murray, who recently emerged from the PUP list, wont play in the preseason opener.