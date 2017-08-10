Von Miller won’t play on Thursday night

AP

John Fox saw a lot of Von Miller sacks while he was the head coach of the Broncos, but he won’t have to worry about the linebacker dropping any Bears quarterbacks on Thursday night.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that Miller will not play in Denver’s preseason opener. There’s no injury that the Broncos are being cautious about, but a couple of other injuries are related to the decision.

Klis reports that the absence of Shane Ray and Shaq Barrett helped lead the Broncos to sit Miller on Thursday night. Ray is recovering from a torn ligament in his wrist and Barrett is coming back from a hip injury, which might not make keeping Miller healthy any more important given his already vital role on defense but it does leave the team with a need to see what others can do off the edge since Ray and Barrett could be out into the regular season.

DeMarcus Walker, Vontarrius Dora and Kasim Edebali are expected to get a lot of action at outside linebacker against the Bears.