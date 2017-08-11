Bills trade Sammy Watkins to Rams, get Jordan Matthews from Eagles

Getty Images

Three years after using two first-round draft picks and a fourth-round draft pick to acquire him, the Bills are moving on from Sammy Watkins.

Watkins, the talented but so far disappointing wide receiver, has been traded to the Rams. To replace him, the Bills have acquired receiver Jordan Matthews from the Eagles.

The Bills announced that they’ve shipped Watkins and a sixth-round draft pick to the Rams for cornerback E.J. Gaines and a second-round draft pick. Separately, the Bills announced that they sent cornerback Ronald Darby to the Eagles for Jordan Matthews and a third-round draft pick.

The twin trades come out of left field and are significant for all three teams involved. But it’s the Bills who are making the biggest change, with the new regime cutting ties with Watkins, whom the previous regime considered a franchise cornerstone. This represents a significant change in Buffalo, and a pretty big change in L.A. and Philly as well.