Posted by Darin Gantt on August 11, 2017, 2:53 PM EDT
One game into the season, and the Broncos have lost a key piece of defensive depth

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Broncos defensive lineman Billy Winn suffered a torn ACL in last night’s preseason opener, and will miss the season.

Winn played in all 16 games for the Broncos last year, starting two. They re-signed him this offseason to bolster their front.

The 28-year-old spent his first three years in the league with the Browns, with a year with the Colts prior to going to Denver.

4 responses to “Broncos defensive end Billy Winn suffers torn ACL

  1. With them losing Ware and others in recent years from that front, this is a huge loss for them.

    Shane Ray is about to be wildly exposed even more so now vs the run on that weakside.

    Already a gimmick, one trick pony, about to be abused vs the run some more.

    Yikes!

  3. black59razorblog says:
    August 11, 2017 at 3:10 pm
    Yeah, we already know you are afraid of the Broncos defense., Pats fans, that’s why you are the first to pile on and comment

    Umm, maybe when we send our B Squad out there, we might be a tad afraid, sure. But, with the Pats A Squad, expect your D to look really piddly this year.

    Bye Bye Denver….Nice little small window you had there with pursestrings Horseteeth buying his base.

    You were warned it wouldn’t last.

