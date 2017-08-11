Broncos defensive end Billy Winn suffers torn ACL

Getty Images

One game into the season, and the Broncos have lost a key piece of defensive depth

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Broncos defensive lineman Billy Winn suffered a torn ACL in last night’s preseason opener, and will miss the season.

Winn played in all 16 games for the Broncos last year, starting two. They re-signed him this offseason to bolster their front.

The 28-year-old spent his first three years in the league with the Browns, with a year with the Colts prior to going to Denver.