Cops ID fake Lucky Whitehead, who looks nothing like Lucky Whitehead

As bad as it looked for the Cowboys for cutting a guy for once who didn’t commit a crime, it looks even worse for the Prince William County cops.

According to TMZ Sports, an arrest warrant has been issued for Deyvon Marquette Newman, the man who impersonated former Cowboys/now Jets wide receiver Lucky Whitehead.

And it’s easy to see how they’d get them confused, since they look nothing alike whatsoever. The mugshot they released of Newman shows a guy with short hair and neck tattoos. Whitehead has long hair, and no tattoos.

Newman has been charged with petty larceny, identity theft and presenting a false identification to a law enforcement officer, after he told cops he was the NFL receiver after being caught stealing from a convenience store. He gave them Whitehead’s name, birthday and social security number, and was apparently convincing enough to make them not look at any photos.

Perhaps if the cops want to find Newman, they should look in Jets training camp, since they’re going to need all the help they can find at wide receiver this year.