Deatrich Wise left with head injury Thursday night

AP

Fourth-round pick Deatrich Wise is among the Patriots players vying for playing time at defensive end in the wake of Rob Ninkovich’s retirement, but his push hit a stumbling block on Thursday night.

Wise, who got the start after showing well in recent practices, appeared to take a knee to the head during the second quarter of the Patriots’ game against the Jaguars while making a tackle.

Wise stayed down on the field for several minutes before being helped to the sideline by members of the medical staff. Wise was ruled out for the rest of the night with a head injury a short time later.

It remains to be seen if Wise is in the concussion protocol, but it seems like a likely outcome. If it is the case, he won’t be able to practice or play until he’s cleared and that will give others like Kony Ealy and Derek Rivers a chance to make up ground they may have lost to Wise over the course of training camp.