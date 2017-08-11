DeShone Kizer leads two TD drives, including game-winner for Browns

Getty Images

Browns rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer authored a 75-yard touchdown drive to lead Cleveland to a 20-14 victory over the New Orleans Saints in the preseason opener for both teams on Thursday night.

Kizer connected with Jordan Payton on a 45-yard touchdowns with 1:52 remaining to give the Browns the lead.

“It’s not too much different than things that we do all the time,” Kizer said after the game. “Basically if they give you an all-out pressure look, here’s one play. Whether it be a run inside or a max-protection pass, here’s the play for an all-out blitz. And here’s a play for if they want to go into any sort of a zone coverage.

“We had a run play dialed up where we knew we were going to be able to grab at least two yards. It’s just up to me to make sure that I just get the look, identify what the defense is and make sure that we’re calling the right play out there and put the ball in the right spot so someone else can go make a play.”

Cleveland’s defense would hold the advantage as Ladell Fleming sacked Saints quarterback Ryan Nassib and forced a fumble that he recovered to seal the win.

But Kizer had impressive moments in his debut with the Browns. He finished the game 11 of 18 for 184 yards and a touchdown.

Kizer led two touchdown drives for Cleveland on the night. A 52-yard pass from Kizer to Richard Mullaney set up a 1-yard touchdown run by Terrence Magee.

Kizer was selected by the Browns in the second round of the this year’s NFL Draft.