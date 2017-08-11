Eric Ebron, Rick Wagner practicing for Lions

AP

Lions coach Jim Caldwell said on Thursday that right tackle Rick Wagner “should be alright” after leaving practice with an injury and it looks like Caldwell was right on the money in that assessment.

According to multiple reports, Wagner is in uniform and on the practice field Friday as the Lions get in another joint practice with the Colts before the two teams meet on the field for a preseason game on Sunday. The issue that sent Wagner off the field wasn’t disclosed, but it doesn’t look like one that will cause any lingering problems for him or the team.

Tight end Eric Ebron is also on the field for the Lions. He’s been out of practice since hurting his hamstring in the first practice of training camp. That absence was a bit longer than the Lions suggested at the time of the injury, but it will be worth it if he’s all the way past the problem.

There’s no word on whether either player will take part in Sunday’s game, but it’s probably a safe bet that Wagner is likelier to go given how much time Ebron missed this month.