Ezekiel Elliott “strongly disagrees” with NFL’s decision

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott tweeted a statement that he was “surprised and disappointed” by the NFL’s six-game suspension and “strongly disagrees” with it.

His statement reads:

“I am both surprised and disappointed by the NFL’s decision today, and I strong disagree with the League’s findings.

“I recognize the distraction and disruption that all of this has caused my family, friends, teammates, the Dallas Cowboys organization as well as my fans — for that I am sincerely sorry.

“I admit that I am far from perfect, but I plan to continue to work very hard, on and off the field, to mature and earn the great opportunity that I have been given.”