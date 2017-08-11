Friday morning one-liners

Getty Images

The Bills had too many penalties against the Vikings.

WR Leonte Carroo had a good night for the Dolphins.

Patriots WR Austin Carr was a frequent target on Thursday night.

The Jets may be down their top two running backs for the preseason opener.

DE Brent Urban had a good outing for the Ravens.

Rookies Carl Lawson and Jordan Willis are vying for roles in the Bengals defense.

There were no sacks, but Browns rookie DE Myles Garrett did well in his first NFL game action.

The Steelers may have some tough choices to make at wide receiver.

Texans CB Kevin Johnson is shaking off rust after a long injury absence.

A look at the Colts’ decision to release DL Kendall Langford.

The Jaguars hit some big plays against the Patriots defense.

The Titans hope to find some of the same success the NHL’s Predators did this year.

WR Cody Latimer had an effective night for the Broncos.

Five things to watch when the Chiefs take the field on Friday night.

DT Eddie Vanderdoes has caught the eye of Raiders QB Derek Carr.

A look at what the Chargers are doing to get their temporary home ready for football.

Cowboys WR Dez Bryant thinks Ryan Switzer will shine as a returner.

Giants QB Geno Smith thinks rookie WR Travis Rudolph has played well this summer.

Thursday night was a good start for Eagles QB Carson Wentz.

There wasn’t much to enjoy for the Redskins in their first preseason outing.

LB Leonard Floyd had an early sack for the Bears on Thursday night.

Lions CB Darius Slay wants to be a turnover machine.

A look at Packers rookie CB Kevin King‘s first game action.

Vikings rookie WR Stacy Coley had two big gains against the Bills.

Two touches were enough for Falcons RB Devonta Freeman to make an impression on Thursday.

Have the Panthers found a new deep threat on offense?

Which Saints helped themselves in Thursday’s game?

Buccaneers DT Gerald McCoy sees big things ahead for DE Noah Spence.

DT Robert Nkemdiche is getting more time with the Cardinals first team.

Pharoh Cooper feels like a veteran among the Rams receivers.

A preview of what to watch for when the 49ers take the field on Friday.

Seahawks WR Jermaine Kearse is working to get past last year’s struggles.