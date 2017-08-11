Jaguars sign Jonathan Grimes

Getty Images

The Jaguars announced a couple of other roster moves along with the release of tackle Branden Albert on Friday.

They have signed running back Jonathan Grimes and waived/injured running back Tyler Gaffney. Gaffney signed with the team earlier this month to fill the spot left vacant when Albert told the team he was retiring. Albert reversed course, but Friday’s move means he won’t be returning to Jacksonville.

Grimes had a previous stint in Jacksonville, but never saw regular season action with the team after signing in December 2012 and getting waived in August 2013. He moved back to the Texans, who initially signed him as an undrafted rookie in 2012, and played 42 games for Houston over the last four years. He ran 139 times for 613 yards and two touchdowns in those appearances.

With Leonard Fournette, Chris Ivory and T.J. Yeldon already on board in Jacksonville, Grimes probably won’t be adding to that total unless injuries open up opportunities in the backfield.