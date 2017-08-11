Jerry Jones reportedly “furious” with Elliott suspension

Posted by Darin Gantt on August 11, 2017, 1:31 PM EDT
Getty Images

For months, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has insisted that running back Ezekiel Elliott wouldn’t face any punishment from the league for the domestic violence incident last summer.

And now that Elliott has been suspended six games, he’s not pleased.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Jones is reportedly “furious” with the league’s decision.

What he does about it is another question. If anything, the league is accustomed to powerful owners having a beef with the league, based on the chill between commissioner Roger Goodell and Patriots owner Robert Kraft following their Deflategate penalties.

Goodell has always contended there was no tension, though Kraft’s own words and actions suggest otherwise.

Permalink 36 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

36 responses to “Jerry Jones reportedly “furious” with Elliott suspension

  1. Best reply to that headline??

    Whaaaaaaaaaaa!

    Which was more painful Cowboys fans?:

    A) Tony Romo going on vacation on the bye week in the playoffs and losing to the Giants?

    B) The Dez “CATCH” and the lost to the Packers?

    C) The last second loss to the Packers on an amazing throw and catch and last second field goal?

  4. lol

    As a Pats fan I know why Goodell did this, but I admit I am still surprised Goodell keeps digging himself a deeper hole.

    These precedents he’s setting are outrageous.

    Yet, Pacman Jones is still allowed in the NFL. lol

  5. Sucks when a key player is suspended for what you think is a bogus reason, doesn’t it. Cowboy fans (and owner) will get no sympathy from anyone in New England.

  7. Despite the fact that Goodell has made some questionable calls in the past, Jerry Jones reaction proves the commissioner nailed this one. Jones’ is a great reverse indicator when it comes to topics such as integrity and class.

  8. Goodell works for the owners. He better not burn too many bridges. Although as long as he keeps the money rolling into the owners, they will probably overlook his BS

  9. To all the Cowboys’ fans that were celebrating Goodell and the NFL framing Brady…..karma sucks. To the rest of the Cowboys’ fans….this stinks. Goodell is entirely out of control and is ruining the game. But think of the upside, if Dallas can manage to win 4-5 games they will get back a well-rested and healthy Elliott for the remainder of the season. It worked for the Patriots!

  10. Pay back is a female dog. If Jones is as good as he says he is he’ll win the super bowl like the Patriots did with Brady serving a bs suspension Jones supported.

  12. Jerry Jones wants to be a HOF’er than man up and apologize to thousands of fans of the Dallas Cowboys. Furious, furious is these self entitled athlete’s that feel they can do as they please not once but many times with out one bit of remorse or accountability.

  14. Expect Jerry to take the league to court over this. The NFL should provide their “credible evidence” that something happen and if they can’t prove that in court, the suspension could be overturned. So, I would expect a court battle in the “real” courts of law, not the NFL court of “ok were being publicly ridiculed because we aren’t tough on domestic violence ” court.

  15. I’m confused by the fans of this league. For the past few years fans are growing tired of Goodells tyranny. Now it happens to the one owner (Jones)that isn’t afraid to nuke the commissioner and the fans are against Jerry. You guys should be all about what he likely will be doing soon…what to you hoped your owner would do to the commissioner. Are you for the commissioner or against?

  18. Unless he’s completely delusional he had to see this was coming. But yeah, Jerruh is completely delusional so I’m not surprised. He’s probably furious when his other players have been suspended too. Maybe if he didn’t sign so many dirtbags he wouldn’t have to worry about it.

  21. Well that is two powerful owners Roger has ticked off.

    His time is coming.

    More to come…

  22. This has to hurt Cowgirl fans, doesnt it?

    21 years and counting since the last Super Bowl…makes you feel like you are the Browns doesnt it??

    The bandwagon jumpers are getting off now!

  23. nhpats says:
    August 11, 2017 at 1:47 pm
    To all the Cowboys’ fans that were celebrating Goodell and the NFL framing Brady…..karma sucks. To the rest of the Cowboys’ fans….this stinks. Goodell is entirely out of control and is ruining the game. But think of the upside, if Dallas can manage to win 4-5 games they will get back a well-rested and healthy Elliott for the remainder of the season. It worked for the Patriots!

    7 3 Rate This

    Ya right Jerry wants to be like the Cheaters. Brady wasn’t framed …..he thumbed his nose at Roger and got what he deserved. Isn’t it time for you Whining Patriot fans to let it go as you always advise others to do?

    The league is doing this cretin a favor by giving him a warning that may save someone’s life and a guy’s career…..how is that bad?

  24. Well, the league seems to have Elliott over a barrel. If he does nothing, he serves 6 games. If he appeals, then the league shares info that might be pretty ugly. At best, he only reduces his suspension a couple games and, for the pleasure, has to have all the hidden pics and info put into the public spotlight. If I were him, I’d be really careful how you move forward if there is any validity to the domestic abuse story. And my guess is that there is and the league is simply sitting back and tempting Elliott and Jones to let it be released.

  25. Really? You canned a guy for shoplifting when there was no evidence and he didn’t do it and then after said you made the right decision and now you’re pissed about a decision when there’s video evidence of this guy sexually assaulting a woman(and yes baring a woman’s breast without her consent in public is sexual assault) and maybe far worse with another woman?

    Stay classy Jerruh!

  28. Jerry may be “furious” but he should realize that he still came out on top. He may be “furious” about Elliott’s 6 game suspension but anyone with a respect for pro football history is mortified by the fact that Jones was enshrined in the HOF.

  29. Tough beans !!! It’s all fun and games till your rb is suspended but it ” was good for the game ” when Brady got it..
    Tough beans Jerry..the lines to the left !!!take a number

  33. Jerry Jones during deflatgate- But he’s doing an outstanding job. I can tell you firsthand that in his spot you have to with people that you are counting on to help build and to help excel as far as the National Football League, I’m talking about the owners, you have to know that you’re going to make some decisions that are very unpopular with that particular group. This is the case.”

    what comes around goes around

  34. Not a Cowboys fan, so unbiased opinion. Goodell needs to go. Alternatively the next Collective Bargaining Agreement needs to have a neutral arbitration provision for his disciplinary decisions. He’s now judge, jury, executioner, and his own appellate review.

  35. ON a positive note for Cowboy’s fans, an 8 and under pee wee league player could get 100 yards a game behind that o line.

  36. Goodell has always contended there was no tension, though Kraft’s own words and actions suggest otherwise
    —-
    Meaning Goodell lied again? And he is a shameless liar? You don’t say.

    🙂

Leave a Reply