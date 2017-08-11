Jerry Jones reportedly “furious” with Elliott suspension

Getty Images

For months, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has insisted that running back Ezekiel Elliott wouldn’t face any punishment from the league for the domestic violence incident last summer.

And now that Elliott has been suspended six games, he’s not pleased.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Jones is reportedly “furious” with the league’s decision.

What he does about it is another question. If anything, the league is accustomed to powerful owners having a beef with the league, based on the chill between commissioner Roger Goodell and Patriots owner Robert Kraft following their Deflategate penalties.

Goodell has always contended there was no tension, though Kraft’s own words and actions suggest otherwise.