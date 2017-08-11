Jonathan Williams: Hamstring injury “not bad at all”

AP

Everything looked good for Bills running back Jonathan Williams last night, until coach Sean McDermott told everybody he suffered a hamstring injury.

But Williams himself said it wasn’t that bad, which made it an altogether promising night.

Via Jay Skurski of the Buffalo News, McDermott said he didn’t know the severity of the injury, but Williams declared it was “not bad at all,” and that he could have continued playing.

If he had, he might have put up even bigger numbers. Williams had four carries for 39 yards and caught a pass for another 7 yards. He did it with starting running back LeSean McCoy in uniform but not playing, giving Williams a chance to shine.

“I’ve been around LeSean, as you guys have heard me say, for a long time. I like where he is at this point in training camp in terms of getting himself ready to play for the season,” McDermott said. “I wanted to get a good look at the other backs, and I was impressed with the way some of those running backs performed. . . .

“I was impressed. He [Williams] ran hard, secured the ball. We have to evaluate the whole game, though. What happens in pass protection. We’ll get a better chance to do that tomorrow. That said, I thought he did some good things with the ball in his hand.”

Even though McCoy figures to be the centerpiece of their offense again, there will be chances for Williams, their 2016 fourth-rounder from Arkansas. And if he keeps producing as he did last night (and stays healthy), the Bills could have a potent running game again.