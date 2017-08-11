JuJu Smith-Schuster out with a concussion

AP

The Steelers aren’t playing Antonio Brown or Martavis Bryant on Friday night against the Giants and they went down another wide receiver in the first half of the game.

Second-round pick JuJu Smith-Schuster left the game to be evaluated for a concussion. Smith-Schuster got involved in the offense with a catch for four yards and a run for nine yards before his night came to an end.

Those two gains may have been modest, but they’ve been about all the Steelers offense has had going for it. Ben Roethlisberger isn’t playing and Landry Jones is out with an abdominal injury, leaving fourth-round pick Josh Dobbs to get the start.

Dobbs was the 135th overall pick a year after Dak Prescott went with the same selection, but Dobbs’ entry to the league has been rockier. There were two three and outs to start the game and Dobbs was intercepted to end the next two drives.

UPDATE 8:04 p.m.: The Steelers announced Smith-Schuster has been diagnosed with a concussion.