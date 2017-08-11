League doesn’t find that Ezekiel Elliott failed to cooperate with investigation

When someone from the league office leaked to Cris Carter details about Ezekiel Elliott‘s looming suspension, Carter was told about “information that he had been advised possibly to give up, that was destroyed.”

That’s not quite how it came out in the final decision.

The letter from the NFL to Elliott addresses the issue with one sentence: “Finally, while there are some questions with respect to the completeness of your cooperation with the investigation, the Commissioner has not found a violation of the Policy based on your lack of cooperation and no discipline will be imposed on that basis.”

If the league believed Elliott had destroyed evidence — and if the league could prove it — Elliott surely would have been punished separately for that. As it stands, he received a six-game suspension only for the injuries he allegedly inflicted on Tiffany Thompson over a period of five days in July 2016.

  7. 4rings4brady says:
    August 11, 2017 at 1:09 pm
    Is one of the by-products of the Brady debacle that players now have to cooperate with any investigation?
    Noting new there. Favre was fined a whole $50k for ‘not cooperating.’

  8. A lot of conclusion jumping going on right now without the benefit of seeing the results of the investigation, which I’m sure will address issues other than the multiple accusations by his ex-girlfriend (ie, the bar fight, lifting up the woman’s shirt, etc).

  9. “Finally, while there are some questions with respect to the completeness of your cooperation with the investigation, the Commissioner has not found a violation of the Policy based on your lack of cooperation and no discipline will be imposed on that basis.”
    Amazing how someone with as low a character as Goodell can say this with a straight face. A true pot calling the kettle black. Goodell gets to lie, manipulate, fabricate, etc. yet calls someone out about not completely cooperating.

  10. Anyone listen to that press conference by nfl? Yikes, how do they have their jobs? Or better question is how will they retain their jobs when the lawsuits are announced.

  12. bobthebillsfan says:
    August 11, 2017 at 1:17 pm
    Mara 1, Jones 0

    Big time. No way Jerruh is going to stand for this. Josh Brown gets 1 game. I guess we know who actually runs the NFL.

  13. Any good lawyer will talk with his client about whether you can fight it and what your realistic chances are, but also whether it is smart to fight it. I’m not sure it is smart to fight this one. A prolonged process with a very uncertain outcome will take focus from the field, will serve to keep the negative publicity in the public eye, and may not end up changing a thing. Maybe serving 6 games in September and October and keeping your mouth shut is the best option.

  20. It’s telling how virtually none of the snarky comments here evoke an ounce of compassion for the victim. At the end of the day; the NFL didn’t make up the charges. You can question their investigation methods and the sentence, but to ignore that someone’s daughter was put through anything that required this in the first place is a testament to how the vast majority of folks here hide behind your computers uttering things your own mother, wives, girlfriends partner (well… those of you who actually have wives, girlfriends or partners) would admonish you for! Shame on all of you! Get a clue, a life and a date!

