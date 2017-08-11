Leonard Fournette says NFL is slower than he thought, “really easy”

AP

Jaguars rookie running back Leonard Fournette thinks the NFL is a breeze.

Fournette told NFL Network after his first preseason game that the step up in competition didn’t faze him at all. In fact, while many players say the speed of the game is difficult to get used to in the NFL, Fournette thought the opposite was true after he carried nine times for 31 yards and a touchdown in a preseason win over the Patriots.

“It’s a lot slower than I really thought,” Fournette said. “That’s how I’ve been since I first got into the NFL. A lot of people were like, ‘It’s going to be fast.’ But by me playing in the SEC that kind of helped me a lot. I think to me it was really easy.”

Fournette said he’s always dealt with plenty of pressure and doesn’t think the pressure of being a pro will be any worse.

“I’ve had pressure my whole life,” Fournette said. “I’m built for it. No matter what the circumstances, I’ve never let the game get bigger than me and I’ve always stayed humble. That’s number one.”

Fournette isn’t lacking for confidence, but comments like that from a rookie may motivate some veteran defenders on other teams to make sure he doesn’t have a “really easy” day against them.