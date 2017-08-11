Malcolm Jenkins continues his own anthem protest

Posted by Darin Gantt on August 11, 2017, 10:31 AM EDT
Getty Images

If Colin Kaepernick ever ends up back in the NFL, he’s already sent word he won’t be protesting.

But one of his biggest supporters in the league — who does have a job playing football — continued making his own statement last night.

According to Tim McManus of ESPN.com, Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins continued his silent protest, raising his fist during the national anthem prior to his game against the Packers.

Jenkins began raising his fist early last season, after Kaepernick created a firestorm by sitting and then taking a knee during the anthem, to protest unfair treatment of minorities by police.

Jenkins has hailed the move as “genius,” and attacked owners who won’t sign Kaepernick because of potential fan backlash as “cowards.”

So it shouldn’t be a surprise that he said he plans to continue the gesture throughout the season.

“Last season, I raised my fist as a sign of solidarity to support people, especially people of color, who were and are still unjustly losing their lives at the hands of officers with little to no consequence. After spending time with police officers on ride-alongs, meeting with politicians on the state and federal level and grass roots organizations fighting for human rights, it’s clear that our criminal justice system is still crippling communities of color through mass incarceration,” Jenkins said in a statement. “With the new call for a war on crime and drugs, the disproportionate oppression of poor communities and communities of color will continue unless legislative efforts and community engagement are made a priority. I’ve seen signs of life with regards to bipartisan support for criminal justice reform, but the support does not reflect the necessary urgency for real reform. This must be made a priority.

“As the blowback against those who stand up for what is right thickens, I feel it is necessary to push forward with a relentless determination. I want to send a message that we will not easily be moved or deterred from fighting for justice. There are many players across the league who have joined me in working toward new legislation and reestablishing trust and opportunities in our communities, and you can expect to see much more of that. I want to thank the fans across the country who have supported me in this effort to fight for equality and justice. I want to thank those that have dedicated their lives to this fight, as I know that it is not easy. And I want to challenge those who stay silent to be courageous and use your platforms to become part of the solution. God Bless.”

Jenkins has been one of the more politically active players in the league, meeting with both local and national politicians about the topic, including an offseason trip to Washington to meet with House Speaker Paul Ryan along with other NFL players.

37 responses to “Malcolm Jenkins continues his own anthem protest

  6. I’m an Eagles fan and I love Malcolm’s play. But I pretty much ignore everything else, as anything Kaep-related immediately causes my eyes to divert.

    I’ll say this, though: at least it sounds like he’s being active with the issue and not sitting (kneeling) idly in a quest for attention.

  10. Similar message as Kaep, but why do I feel like this guy is more intelligent, informed, and dedicated? This is a much more respectful way to protest and spread awareness than pig socks, a castro shirt, and slavery tweets.

    Well done, Jenkins.

  16. So there is as least one guy still protesting and he still plays in the NFL. Maybe people will now admit that Kaep is not being blackballed because of his protest. Kaep is being blackballed because Kaep is not a good NFL QB and he wants far too much compensation for his declining skills

  20. You haters of the Kaepernick’s, Jenkin’s or anyone’s constitutional right to free speech and expression that YOU don’t expressly agree with, didn’t learn a thing in civics class! About 99% of the regular contributors to this site don’t seem to get that, but you’re ok with a racist, “birther” Hank William’s Jr. returning to do the MNF opening. Stop trying to veil your comments about these Kaepernick exercising his civil rights in something other than the utter selective “patriotism” that you exercise. You should all be ashamed of yourselves!

  22. Go to Chicago and tell the blacks to stop shooting each other!! More importantly… start preaching “stay in (High) school” and get yourself out of the freakin bad neighborhood afterwards. Oh, and “use birth control” and “dads….support your kids!”

    That’s some protesting I’d get behind all day long.

  23. Good for him expressing his first amendment rights. I could find a point of disagreement with every person on this planet. As long as they are expressing themselves peacefully, it is not my place to judge them.

  24. nhpats says:
    August 11, 2017 at 10:44 am
    “Kaep is not a good NFL QB and he wants far too much compensation…”

    ==========================

    How much exactly does he want?

  25. Agree with him or not, this is exactly why Jenkins has a job and Kaepernick doesn’t.
    Jenkins has his beliefs and he’s actually doing something about it. He went out and educated himself on the situation and everything he has said or done is based on what he has learned…from both sides! I don’t agree with everything he says, but I’m also not as informed as him. I’m a white dude from the suburbs whose also the son of a cop. So my opinion matters about as much as Colin Kaepernick’s. Colin Kaepernick didn’t even exercise his right to vote! But as all of his supporters have argued, Kaepernick exercised his “right” to free speech. That “right” comes with consequences! It’s HOW you go about exercising that right that determines how useful or detrimental it is. Jenkins is proof of that.

  26. SO they both protested, but one of them isn’t playing…I wonder if there could be another reason why that is…

  28. The NFL should not allow their brand to be a platform for players or anybody to demonstrate in any way, social or political grievances. They are “using” the NFL and should automatically be suspended one game and one game check for each display. The NFL is not a public forum and the longer they don’t clamp down the worse it will get.

  29. There is a time and a place for everything. This is not the time, nor the place. Play the game, and cash your huge paychecks, but leave your politics at the damn door. There is far too much of it going on everywhere else

  30. Before uninformed people start chirping about the justice system picking on people of color look at the facts…a large number of those incarcerations come from cities like Philly and DC and Chicago and Detroit where the “people of color” represent and large portion of the population and, you know, commit lots of crime. It is a fact conveniently overlooked in this debate. When athletes start standing up for these communities taking responsibility for that I will have some respect for them.

  31. The liberal policies that have destroyed inner cities and decimated the black family/community is what needs to change. But geniuses like Jenkins think more government running people’s lives is the answer. Useful idiot is what liberal politicians call guys like him.

  34. bobsacamano2 says:
    August 11, 2017 at 10:38 am
    Similar message as Kaep, but why do I feel like this guy is more intelligent, informed, and dedicated? This is a much more respectful way to protest and spread awareness than pig socks, a castro shirt, and slavery tweets.

    Well done, Jenkins.

    How about not “well done” and not intelligent, informed, and dedicated. This is pretty much the same crapola that cost Kaepernick his job. Football fans use the NFL as entertainment to “escape” the stresses and pressures of LIFE, not to be exposed to politics or social activism, there’s a time and venue for those subjects and pro football games are neither.

  35. whyaskwhy46 says:
    August 11, 2017 at 11:05 am
    Before uninformed people start chirping about the justice system picking on people of color look at the facts…a large number of those incarcerations come from cities like Philly and DC and Chicago and Detroit where the “people of color” represent and large portion of the population and, you know, commit lots of crime. It is a fact conveniently overlooked in this debate. When athletes start standing up for these communities taking responsibility for that I will have some respect for them.
    ——————————————————————–
    lol..well stated!

  37. With the new call for a war on crime and drugs, the disproportionate oppression of poor communities and communities of color will continue”

    Dont break the law dumbass!

Leave a Reply