Malcolm Jenkins continues his own anthem protest

If Colin Kaepernick ever ends up back in the NFL, he’s already sent word he won’t be protesting.

But one of his biggest supporters in the league — who does have a job playing football — continued making his own statement last night.

According to Tim McManus of ESPN.com, Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins continued his silent protest, raising his fist during the national anthem prior to his game against the Packers.

Jenkins began raising his fist early last season, after Kaepernick created a firestorm by sitting and then taking a knee during the anthem, to protest unfair treatment of minorities by police.

Jenkins has hailed the move as “genius,” and attacked owners who won’t sign Kaepernick because of potential fan backlash as “cowards.”

So it shouldn’t be a surprise that he said he plans to continue the gesture throughout the season.

“Last season, I raised my fist as a sign of solidarity to support people, especially people of color, who were and are still unjustly losing their lives at the hands of officers with little to no consequence. After spending time with police officers on ride-alongs, meeting with politicians on the state and federal level and grass roots organizations fighting for human rights, it’s clear that our criminal justice system is still crippling communities of color through mass incarceration,” Jenkins said in a statement. “With the new call for a war on crime and drugs, the disproportionate oppression of poor communities and communities of color will continue unless legislative efforts and community engagement are made a priority. I’ve seen signs of life with regards to bipartisan support for criminal justice reform, but the support does not reflect the necessary urgency for real reform. This must be made a priority.

“As the blowback against those who stand up for what is right thickens, I feel it is necessary to push forward with a relentless determination. I want to send a message that we will not easily be moved or deterred from fighting for justice. There are many players across the league who have joined me in working toward new legislation and reestablishing trust and opportunities in our communities, and you can expect to see much more of that. I want to thank the fans across the country who have supported me in this effort to fight for equality and justice. I want to thank those that have dedicated their lives to this fight, as I know that it is not easy. And I want to challenge those who stay silent to be courageous and use your platforms to become part of the solution. God Bless.”

Jenkins has been one of the more politically active players in the league, meeting with both local and national politicians about the topic, including an offseason trip to Washington to meet with House Speaker Paul Ryan along with other NFL players.