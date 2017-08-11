Mike McCarthy: Hits that concussed Dupre, Randall were illegal

AP

Packers wide receiver Malachi Dupre was released from the hospital and back at the Packers facility on Friday after being taken for further observation on Thursday night.

Dupre was put on a backboard and taken off the field on a stretcher after a hit from Eagles safety Tre Sullivan in the fourth quarter of Green Bay’s first preseason game. Dupre’s brother told ESPN.com that his brother “did not have any extensive injuries to his head and neck,” but he was diagnosed with a concussion.

Cornerback Damarious Randall is also in the concussion protocol after getting hit by Eagles wide receiver Bryce Treggs at the tail end of a run by LaGarrette Blount. Coach Mike McCarthy said on Friday that he sent tape of both hits to the league.

“That’s a process that you go through each and every game,” McCarthy said. “So I’m sure we’ll get an evaluation from the league on that with the emphasis [on player safety]. Obviously those two hits fit in that category. … If I turned them into the league, I don’t think they’re legal hits.”

Neither play resulted in a penalty on the Eagles, but the NFL could still issue fines.