Mike Tomlin “not comfortable” with Le’Veon Bell unsigned

Getty Images

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin wishes Le'Veon Bell would get into camp.

Asked if he’s comfortable that the Steelers’ unsigned franchise running back will get a deal done with the team in time to be ready for Week One, Tomlin said he’s not comfortable at all.

“I’m not. I’m not comfortable,” Tomlin said. “I think it would be naïve to be comfortable. If somebody is not here working and developing in the formal ways that we subscribe, then there are potential consequences for that. Consequences for him individually. There are consequences for us collectively. So, no I’m not [comfortable].”

Tomlin said he and Bell still get along just fine.

“We don’t have any problem talking on a variety of subjects: This season, his level of preparation, what’s going on here, what needs to transpire here,” Tomlin said. “But also on a personal level. He’s a father, he’s got a daughter, his life is changing in a lot of ways from that perspective. I enjoy the personal relationships I have with guys. We’re not only talking about the elephant in the room – his contractual situation – but our relationship continues to move in a manner it has moved since we drafted him.”

Now Tomlin just wants to see Bell sign on the dotted line and get to camp.