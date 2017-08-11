MRI confirms Raekwon McMillan tore his ACL

AP

Reports on Thursday night were that Dolphins linebacker Raekwon McMillan tore his ACL while covering a punt in his first NFL preseason game and they were confirmed on Friday.

McMillan had an MRI and multiple reports say that it showed the ligament tear that the Dolphins feared. McMillan will miss the entire 2017 season as a result of the injury.

McMillan, who was drafted in the second round this year, is the second key player Miami has lost to a knee injury in as many weeks. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill was injured in practice a week before McMillan went down, which led the team to sign Jay Cutler this week.

We’ll see if they are back in the market for veteran help as a result of McMillan’s injury. Kiko Alonso, Lawrence Timmons, Neville Hewitt and Mike Hull are the in-house options while veteran free agents include Daryl Washington, Brandon Spikes and Kelvin Sheppard.