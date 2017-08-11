Myles Garrett flashes in opening performance for Browns

Getty Images

The top pick in this year’s NFL Draft managed to flash some of his tremendous ability in limited action in his preseason debut with the Cleveland Browns on Thursday night.

Defensive end Myles Garrett was officially credited with a tackle for loss and a quarterback hit in the Browns’ 20-14 win over the New Orleans Saints.

“I will obviously watch more of the tape but I thought he held his own,” head coach Hue Jackson said. “I thought when he had an opportunity to rush, he rushed well. There was a little pressure here and there, made one play in the backfield, I did see that. But I’ll watch more once I get a chance to see the tape.”

While only being credited with the one tackle, Garrett showed his ability to affect the opposing running game by handling the edge of the defense. Also, his pressure of Saints quarterback Garrett Grayson led to an incompletion and a punt.

“I played my game well,” Garrett said, via Pat McManamon of ESPN.com. “I got to where I wanted to go and played hard. I got where I was supposed to.”

It was just a glimpse of what Garrett can potentially bring to a Browns defense that could use a dominant presence along its defense line.