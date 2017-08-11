NFL suspends Ezekiel Elliott six games

Getty Images

Last year, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott emerged as perhaps the league’s brightest young star. This year, Elliott will start the season on a suspension for domestic violence.

The NFL has suspended Elliott for the first six games of the season. The suspension comes as a result of Elliott’s ex-girlfriend saying he assaulted her in July of 2016.

A looming suspension has long been discussed, even though Elliott was never arrested or charged with domestic violence and his insisted he did nothing wrong, and even though Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has insisted the franchise is steadfastly behind its second-year running back. The six-game suspension is in line with the NFL’s policy on domestic violence, although that policy is flouted so often as to make it meaningless.

Elliott will surely appeal the suspension, and the appeal should be heard well before the start of the regular season.