NFL suspends Ezekiel Elliott six games

Last year, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott emerged as perhaps the league’s brightest young star. This year, Elliott will start the season on a suspension for domestic violence.

The NFL has suspended Elliott for the first six games of the season. The suspension comes as a result of Elliott’s ex-girlfriend saying he assaulted her in July of 2016.

A looming suspension has long been discussed, even though Elliott was never arrested or charged with domestic violence and his insisted he did nothing wrong, and even though Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has insisted the franchise is steadfastly behind its second-year running back. The six-game suspension is in line with the NFL’s policy on domestic violence, although that policy is flouted so often as to make it meaningless.

Elliott will surely appeal the suspension, and the appeal should be heard well before the start of the regular season.

  3. BOOM! What’s Jerry gonna say now? He said a month ago Zeke wasn’t getting suspended. LOL Poor Cowboy fans. You had your chance last year and choked it away.

  5. Cowboy haters crying tears of joy right now . This is without a doubt the best thing that ever happened to them, not family or children but this is suspension. Congratulations cowboy haters !

  7. I would think the appeal would reduce the suspension to something like 3 or 4 games, given that he was never charged. Kind of creepy that the NFL can suspend you that long on the basis of one person’s allegation. It would be interesting to see what other evidence the NFL gathered that the police did not.

  13. Let’s see how the team handles this. Any fringe player would be out of football (Josh Brown last year with the Giants) if there was any domestic violence. But since he’s a star, this will all go away after the suspension.

  17. I think we are looking at a Shane Falco year in the future. No way the players subject themselves to Roger’s wobbly, inconsistent hammer again. The Steelers were the only team to smell that nonsense from the beginning. Lesson learned.

  19. 6 games is absolutely ridiculous. Maybe he’ll stop being such a screw-up off the field. Looks like 8-8 at best now.

  23. I’m not against people hating on Goodell, as so much of it is deserved. But under no circumstances should this have been less (or more) than the 6 games as outlined by the domestic abuse policy. The only travesty here would have been if Elliott received some ‘discount’ because of his status. Otherwise, the NFL (his employer and who he signs a known conduct policy with) felt that he was deserved of the mandated six games for violating the policy.

    There should not be anger nor praise toward this. Policy was merely enacted as it should have been.

  27. Need to see the evidence before I get outraged. I’m a Cowboy fan but loathe men who lay hands on a woman and no love of a sports team will change that. If there is convincing evidence then so be it. If not, then that too is disturbing.

  31. Funny how fans look past transgressions if it affects their team, but are more than willing to slam that player or team if it’s not theirs. Just win, Baby.

  32. If you can be suspended for “allegations” then watch for a lot of baseless allegations against other players. What a great tool for payback.

  35. This is a good example of what happens with over-regulation of things, you end up with things like: Kids not being able to put up a lemonade stand without first getting a permit from the city, or this, a suspension of almost HALF the season based on some policy that was knee-jerked into existence just because Ray Rice struck his wife with one blow as she was all up in his face and charging at him in the elevator.

  37. He will not only be welcomed back, he’ll be celebrated upon his return. NFL is cool with domestic violence, just don’t make any political protests points…..

  39. If he did it then he deserves at least 6 games. I just wish the NFL showed some sort of consistency in this stuff. 1 game, 2 games, 4 games, 6 games…. which is it?

    -Cowboys fan

  40. Elliott has something popping up seemingly every couple of weeks. NFL did the right thing. Hopefully EE straightens out. If Jerry and the Cowboys continue to coddle him it will not end well.

  42. Pretty likely that the appeal will lessen it four games. None-the-less, one would hope that this will get the young man’s attention. This incident is one of a growing number, so if he doesn’t get it together there will be a lot more days off in his future.

  44. It will be appealed and the appeal will last through week 1 of the regular season. It will be repealed with time served one game suspension. Meanwhile the NFL, Rodger Goodell, Jerry Jones, and Ezekiel Elliott will get plenty of publicity. In the long run even bad publicity becomes good publicity.

  45. I hate the Cowboys as much as anybody, but this sounds like some BS.

    Is this all based on an allegation? There better be some proof this actually happened to impose such a huge penalty.

    At the very least there should be some shady Brady cover up behavior like destroying phones or refusing to cooperate.

    If this is as simple as an ex-girlfriend makes an allegation with no proof at all and Goodell steps in to look like a tough guy, then that’s pretty scary.

  46. I personally think its ridiculous that they suspend someone who has never been charged with anything related to this case. Let alone convicted. This is yet another case of Goodell trying to show he is this big bad of authority. I hope Elliott appeals this the same way Brady did and ends up playing all year. He should win the case since there is no outstanding legal investigation in regards to this case.

  47. Patriots fans tried to warn you about the NFL kangaroo court….. you wouldn’t listen because the Brady suspension was so delicious for you.

    Rest of NFL fans, your turn is coming. No rhyme, no reason, no evidence…. just suspensions.

  48. Oh please I’m not a cowboys fan and even I know he will play all year, thanks to a very slow judicial system and his appeal rights. If he is really guilty of what transpired it’s ashame that justice won’t be served, but if he’s innocent, that’s why the appeals process is a good one.

    At the end of the day…..there is no place in life for domestic violence…..

  54. I’m not sure he should have gotten six, and I am pretty sure it will get reduced on appeal, but I am getting a little tired of the Elliot apologists on here. Here is what we KNOW to be true. While under investigation for domestic violence allegations, Elliot:

    1) Committed sexual assault on camera by pulling a woman’s top down without her consent and..

    2) Broke someone’s nose in a bar fight

    Two documented acts, both of which warrant suspensions despite whether he was eventually charged on the DV accusations or not.

    He’s earned it. Get over it.

  55. He was Never arrested or charged! Meaning he is INNOCENT! So ANY gold digger can make crap up?
    and the NFL knows more than the cops do? The kid is 21 and has some growing up to do, most 21 year
    old kids do and most of you grown men do as well so spare me the hate on him.

  56. The police found his accuser as not credible, yet the NFL feels otherwise? He’s far from a choirboy but 6 game is too much compared to past suspensions. Queue PFT deleting this comment among others…..

  57. firerogergoodellnow says:
    August 11, 2017 at 12:20 pm
    It’s not over yet.
    ______________

    It might just as well be. Arbitrator Goodell will uphold the suspension authorized by Commissioner Goodell. Thanks to the precedent the courts handed the league in the hard fought Brady decision the only thing left after that will be some shouting.

  60. 6 games sounds fair. How many games was NYG Josh Brown suspended after being accused of over 20 incidents of domestic violence, including an incident at the Probowl?

  63. Based on what is publicly known, how does he get 6 games when they gave Josh Brown 1 game last year? If the NFL doesn’t know more than what’s been reported, this doesn’t seem equitable.

  66. This proves the Zeke is the best running back in football today because all the people that were hoping for a suspension got their wish including all the trolls on this board. Let’s face it, your team didn’t have a chance if you were playing the Cowboys with Zeke. Yes, talking to the Giants, Broncos, Cardinals, Rams, Packers, and 49er fans…you know that your team was going to get trashed by the Cowboys offense with Zeke because they know that they would not be able to stop him.

  68. Ben Roethlisberger, vs. Ezekiel Elliott. The difference? Like night vs. day…… If Big Ben got nothing, then the SAME should apply for ‘Zeke.
    =====

    Ben got 6 games.. later reduced to 4.

  70. Zeke should sue the pants off Goodell and the NFL!! Law enforcement professionals said “there is nothing here”! But Roger Goodell, the fake sheriff, says there is. Fire Goodell TODAY!

  72. As a Patriots fan all I can say is….HAHAHAHAHAHAHA

    How does it feel when Roger drops the hammer on you?

    I don’t know if Zeke is guilty or innocent but am happy to see Roger hammer the whiniest slimeball owner in the league Mr. Jerry Jones.

    Can’t wait for Jerry’s cry baby hissy fit.

  73. Pats fan here…Welcome to the club of delusion, lying and image-conscious, creepy Goodell failed leadership.

    This is because he tried to cheat for Steve Bisciotti, Baltimore and Ray Rice in 2014, simply because he didn’t want another AFC team to not be able to challenge the Pats. If cut, Rice commanded at 9.5 mil cap hit on top of Flacco’s bloated salary.

    Everything has an angle with Goodell and everything is done based on how he projects the reaction to be.

    I will say I am surprised good ol Jerrah lost the battle on this one.

  74. Can’t wait to see all the fans who viciously tear Kaepernick apart at every turn, find some reason to defend Elliot. Because it’s ok to hit your wife or girl as long as you keep quiet and play winning ball, but never, never try to speak truth to power. That’s the ultimate sin.

  75. Der Leader has spoken. Let’s see if Jones takes the high road “for the good of the NFL” like Robert Kraft did. I suspect he will.

  78. Perhaps we see how good, or not so good, Dak really is now? I get so tired of the man-crushes that show up after one decent, not great season. Let’s see how season 2 and 3 go before we fit them for their HOF jackets. There were 20 other QB’s in the league that could have done what Dak did last year in that offense.

  79. lukedunphysscienceproject says:
    August 11, 2017 at 12:28 pm
    I’m not sure he should have gotten six, and I am pretty sure it will get reduced on appeal, but I am getting a little tired of the Elliot apologists on here. Here is what we KNOW to be true. While under investigation for domestic violence allegations, Elliot:

    1) Committed sexual assault on camera by pulling a woman’s top down without her consent and..

    2) Broke someone’s nose in a bar fight

    Two documented acts, both of which warrant suspensions despite whether he was eventually charged on the DV accusations or not.

    He’s earned it. Get over it.

    ==============================

    He deserves 6 games for the domestic violence and even more for those two additional acts.

  80. “Elliott has something popping up seemingly every couple of weeks.”

    That’s part of the problem … he should stay home (out of the limelight) and get into his film and playbook …

