Patrick Mahomes throws touchdown in solid debut

AP

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes‘ biggest play from his first preseason game doesn’t show up in the box score.

Mahomes came into the game late in the second quarter and hit wide receiver Demarcus Robinson for a 40-yard gain on his first snap, but the play wound up being called back because of a holding penalty on tackle Isaiah Battle. While it didn’t count, the pass showed off the arm strength that helped make Mahomes a top prospect in this year’s draft.

The biggest highlight that counted for Mahomes came in the third quarter when he rolled right and gave wideout Marcus Kemp time to get open in the end zone for a one-yard touchdown.The rookie went 7-of-9 for 49 yards overall before turning the offense over to Joel Stave in the fourth quarter and looked comfortable while running most plays out of shotgun formations.

Tyler Bray followed starter Alex Smith and went 5-of-8 for 63 yards and an interception while getting pressured by a group of 49ers that included third overall pick Solomon Thomas. It wasn’t a bad outing, but it also wasn’t one that would make you think he’s sure to stay ahead of Mahomes in the rotation in the weeks to come.