Patriots sign DL Keionta Davis, release DB Dwayne Thomas

Getty Images

The Patriots announced the signing of defensive lineman Keionta Davis. They released defensive back Dwayne Thomas.

Davis, 23, was a two-time All-American at the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga. He finished his college career with 31 sacks, second in school history.

As a senior in 2016, Davis was named a first team All-American after finishing with 10.5 sacks and 44 total tackles.

Thomas, 24, was signed by the Patriots as a rookie free agent out of LSU on May 5. He had a career-best 42 total tackles, one interception and eight passes defensed as a senior in 2016.

Thomas played as both a cornerback and a nickel defensive back throughout his college career.