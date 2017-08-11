Raekwon McMillan on crutches after game, no update from Adam Gase on severity

Getty Images

Miami Dolphins second-round pick Raekwon McMillan‘s preseason debut lasted just one play Thursday night before he left the game with a knee injury.

Dolphins head coach Adam Gase didn’t have an update on McMillan’s status after the game, pushing back against reports McMillan sustained a torn ACL in the game.

“Nobody’s told me anything yet so you guys seem to have better sources than I do and I’m the head coach so I don’t know,” Gase said.

“We were talking about how he was possibly going to have to be on that (special) team. We knew we had to get him some reps at it, especially in a game. It’s just tough to see a young player go down and not knowing what happened.”

McMillan was injured covering a punt in Thursday night’s game against the Atlanta Falcons. He managed to walk off the field on his own but was seen in the locker room after the game on crutches and sporting a large brace on his knee, per Omar Kelly of the Sun Sentinel.

The former Ohio State linebacker was selected with the 54th overall in the draft.