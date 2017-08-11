Rams aren’t shopping Tavon Austin

Getty Images

The arrival of Robert Woods via free agency, Cooper Kupp via the draft, and Sammy Watkins via trade has suddenly given the Rams a crowded house at receiver. But this doesn’t mean Tavon Austin is the odd man out.

Per multiple sources, the Rams aren’t shopping Austin — and don’t intend to. As one source put it, the Rams believe that the more weapons they have on offense, the better off they’ll be.

Of course, before Austin can be a weapon in games, he needs to be a participant in practice. After missing the offseason program following wrist surgery, Austin has been out for much of camp with a hamstring problem.

His contract is definitely tradeable, with a base salary of $3 million this year and total compensation of $8 million in 2018. However, the Rams already have paid a roster bonus of more than $11 million for 2017. That would be a lot to eat if they were to move on.