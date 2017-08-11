Ravens lose starting guard Alex Lewis for season

Getty Images

The Ravens’ offensive line has suffered a big loss.

Alex Lewis, a guard who earned a starting job as a rookie last season, has been lost for the season with a shoulder injury.

Baltimore chose Lewis out of Nebraska in the fourth round of last year’s draft. The 6-foot-6, 315-pound Lewis was a Week One starter as a rookie but missed the last six weeks of the season with a sprained ankle.

Lewis is the second guard the Ravens have lost since training camp opened. Guard John Urschel decided to retire.

Also suffering a season-ending injury was Ravens undrafted rookie receiver Tim White, who scored a 33-yard touchdown in the preseason opener but later suffered a thumb injury that will require surgery.