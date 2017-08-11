Report: Bishop Sankey tears ACL

Getty Images

Vikings running back Bishop Sankey tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee and will miss the season, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Sankey had four carries for 14 yards and caught four passes for 15 yards before leaving Thursday’s preseason opener early in the third quarter. Sankey said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press, that he “felt something” when he made a cut.

Sankey was on the field for several minutes before being helped off. An MRI on Friday revealed the bad news.

The Vikings listed Sankey third on the depth chart behind Dalvin Cook and Jerick McKinnon.

Sankey, a second-round pick of the Titans in 2014, played two seasons in Tennessee. He had 199 carries for 762 yards and three touchdowns.