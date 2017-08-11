Report: Colts center Ryan Kelly to miss “multiple weeks”

Getty Images

The bad news for the Colts is center Ryan Kelly is going to miss some time because of a foot injury suffered Thursday.

The good news is they hope he won’t miss any regular season time.

According to Stephen Holder of the Indianapolis Star, Kelly will miss “multiple weeks.”

Kelly, their 2016 first-round pick, started all 16 games as a rookie, after 31 consecutive starts at Alabama.

The injury leaves them thin in the middle, as free agent pickup Brian Schwenke remains on the physically unable to perform list with a foot problem of his own. The Colts used undrafted rookie Deyshawn Bond with the ones Thursday after Kelly left.

Of course, until the guy they snap it to comes back, it might not matter for the Colts, as they await quarterback Andrew Luck‘s return from shoulder surgery.