Report: Jaguars release Branden Albert

Getty Images

The Jaguars have released offensive tackle Branden Albert, according to Mike Garofolo of NFL Network.

Albert spent only a few days in retirement before deciding he wanted to play again. His intent to return forced the Jaguars to make a decision, and they decided to move on without him. Albert should have plenty of options on the free market if he is serious about a return.

Albert, 32, was due a base salary of $8.875 million this season.

The Dolphins traded Albert to the Jaguars in March, but he skipped Jacksonville’s offseason program in hopes of getting a new deal. He has started 118 of 120 career games and was expected to compete with second-round pick Cam Robinson for the starting left tackle job in Jacksonville.

But Albert spent only five days in training camp before announcing he would retire.

Albert had to appear in three games for the Jaguars this season for the Dolphins to receive a 2018 seventh-round pick.

Albert made two Pro Bowls in a nine-year career with Kansas City and Miami. The 15th overall pick of the Chiefs in 2008, he signed a five-year, $47 million contract with the Dolphins in March 2014.