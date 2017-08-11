Report: Raekwon McMillan waiting to see if MRI shows torn ACL

Getty Images

Dolphins rookie linebacker Raekwon McMillan‘s first taste of NFL game action was a brief one as he left the game with a knee injury before playing a defensive snap.

His rookie season might be done as well.

McMillan was injured while playing on the punt coverage team and reports on Thursday night indicated that he suffered a torn ACL. Coach Adam Gase said he didn’t know anything about those reports when he spoke to the media, but Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports that the team does indeed fear that’s the case.

Per Salguero, McMillan and the team will wait for the results of Friday’s MRI for final confirmation on the injury. If that diagnosis holds up, McMillan will head for surgery and set his sights on making his debut on the Miami defense in 2018.

The Dolphins, meanwhile, will have to hunt for a new option at linebacker as McMillan was thought to be a good bet to earn a starting job this summer.