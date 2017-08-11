Report: Raekwon McMillan waiting to see if MRI shows torn ACL

Posted by Josh Alper on August 11, 2017, 10:06 AM EDT
Dolphins rookie linebacker Raekwon McMillan‘s first taste of NFL game action was a brief one as he left the game with a knee injury before playing a defensive snap.

His rookie season might be done as well.

McMillan was injured while playing on the punt coverage team and reports on Thursday night indicated that he suffered a torn ACL. Coach Adam Gase said he didn’t know anything about those reports when he spoke to the media, but Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports that the team does indeed fear that’s the case.

Per Salguero, McMillan and the team will wait for the results of Friday’s MRI for final confirmation on the injury. If that diagnosis holds up, McMillan will head for surgery and set his sights on making his debut on the Miami defense in 2018.

The Dolphins, meanwhile, will have to hunt for a new option at linebacker as McMillan was thought to be a good bet to earn a starting job this summer.

  3. and the starting MLB is playing on special teams in a preseason game because? it’s early but matt burke may have a tough year. the roster is one lb injury (timmons) away from playing the same unit they had last season. last night the defense looked lost on a lot of plays. can we get vance back?

  5. if the phins didn’t have bad luck they wouldn’t have any luck at all. The season hasn’t started yet and they’re already out of it.

  6. Delfategate Karma.

    All the teams that worked with Goodell to cheat the Pats again, are seeing the chickens come home to roost.

    You asked for it, now you got it.

  7. Their starting MLB is Kiko Alonso

    chestwick says:
    August 11, 2017 at 10:13 am
    and the starting MLB is playing on special teams in a preseason game because? it’s early but matt burke may have a tough year. the roster is one lb injury (timmons) away from playing the same unit they had last season. last night the defense looked lost on a lot of plays. can we get vance back?

  8. tylawspick6 says:
    August 11, 2017 at 10:12 am
    Their D will be terrible this year.
    ——————-

    It probably will be considering it was God awful last year and a D is harder to fix than an offense. I am concerned you didn’t make one of your standard erroneous cap statements though, seems like your trolling heart really isn’t in it today.

  10. Putting a player on special teams that is calling plays for your defensive unit was a huge mistake. Miami made a mistake paying Cutler all that money as well. Miami was never going to win the Super Bowl this year,they would have been much better off bringing in a quaterback to develope and go with Moore. Now the cap is screwed for next year and resigning Landry to a long term deal is remote. Every time this team reaches it comes back to bite. When will they learn. Building an NFL team is a process.

  13. Only 45 guys are active on Gameday,

    It’s not that unusual for a starter to play special teams, especially a rookie.

    Some of you really don’t understand the game

