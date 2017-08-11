Report: Ryan Tannehill to have knee surgery

AP

It looks like Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill has reached a decision about how to deal with his latest knee injury.

Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports that Tannehill will have reconstructive surgery on his left knee and spend the entire 2017 season on injured reserve. Tannehill hurt the knee a little over a week ago in practice, prompting the Dolphins to sign Jay Cutler as a free agent.

Tannehill suffered a partially torn ACL in the same knee late last season, but did not have surgery and received full clearance to return to action this offseason. There was talk about taking a similar approach after he hurt the knee again last week, but Cutler’s arrival was a pretty clear sign that the Dolphins expected Tannehill would be getting his ACL repaired this time around.

Tannehill is signed through 2020 and has a salary of $17.475 million for the 2018 season with $5.25 million becoming fully guaranteed in March.