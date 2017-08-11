Roberto Aguayo misses an extra point

AP

Buccaneers kicker Roberto Aguayo said recently that he’s “just having fun” while competing with Nick Folk for a job in Tampa.

Friday night hasn’t been all smiles for Aguayo. He hit a 20-yard field goal to cap the first Buccaneers drive of the game, but elicited memories of his rough rookie season when he put an extra point off the upright following a Ryan Fitzpatrick touchdown run in the second quarter.

Aguayo missed nine field goals and two extra points as a rookie, which made people question the wisdom of trading up for him in the second round of the 2016 draft and led the Bucs to sign Folk as another option this year. Folk hit a 45-yard field goal in the third quarter.

The Bengals are having their own kicking competition and it’s pretty even on Friday night. Jake Elliott hit from 45 yards and Randy Bullock was good from 54 before making an extra point.