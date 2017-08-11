Saints taking a look at cornerback Leodis McKelvin

Getty Images

The Saints, in their perpetual search for defensive upgrades, are looking at some cornerback help.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, they’re bringing former Bills and Eagles cornerback Leodis McKelvin in for a visit.

McKelvin, a few weeks short of his 32nd birthday, was released by the Eagles in February, after eight years in Buffalo.

The former first-rounder didn’t play all that poorly last year for the Eagles, and he could help New Orleans.

The Saints used their first first-rounder this year on cornerback Marshon Lattimore, but he’s been sidelined with a knee problem, and fellow starting corner Delvin Breaux didn’t dress for last night’s preseason opener against the Browns because of a leg injury.